Vital Energy Boosts Working Interest in Oil Wells, Enhances 2024 Production Forecast

Vital Energy, the independent energy company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has made a landmark move by completing a transaction that significantly amplifies its working interest in 54 oil wells currently in production. This strategic decision will propel the company's projected 2024 production by approximately 1,850 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), with oil constituting 51% of that quantity. This augmentation in working interest springs from the exercise of tag-along rights by certain owners of the assets in the Henry acquisition.

Second Transaction of its Kind for Vital Energy

In a repeat of its business acumen, this is the second transaction of this nature for Vital Energy. As part of the deal, the company has issued nearly 879,000 shares of common stock and close to 980,000 shares of 2.0% cumulative mandatorily convertible preferred securities. Valued at a substantial $54.96 per share, the transaction is anticipated to generate an additional estimated $25 million in Free Cash Flow for 2024.

Captain at the Helm Expresses Satisfaction

Jason Pigott, the President and CEO of Vital Energy, expressed his satisfaction with the deal, underlining its alignment with the company's deleveraging goals and its positive influence on Free Cash Flow per share.

Strategic Focus on Permian Basin

Vital Energy has always maintained a sharp focus on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. This transaction is a testament to that strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to not only expanding its footprint but also ensuring a sustainable growth model, set firmly on the path of increased production and financial stability.