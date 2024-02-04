VITA Program Continues to Aid Brazoria County with Free Tax Filing

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, in partnership with the United Way of Brazoria County, has once again stepped up to the call of duty, offering free tax filing services for the 18th year running to the residents of Brazoria County. The program, which has become a lifeline for many, is specifically designed to aid households that earned $58,000 or less in 2023, a demographic that often struggles with the complexities and costs associated with tax filing.

IRS-Certified Volunteers at the Helm

At the heart of the VITA program are IRS-certified volunteers, individuals who dedicate their time and expertise to ensure that eligible residents in the area can navigate the tax filing process without the burden of additional costs. Their service extends beyond the mere process of electronic tax filing, offering guidance, reassurance, and a sense of community to those who need it the most.

Impressive Impact on Community

In the previous year, the program demonstrated its value within the community, aiding 235 households in their 2022 tax returns. This assistance resulted in an impressive $289,578 being returned to the community members, an amount that has undoubtedly made a significant difference in the lives of many. Each dollar returned is a testament to the power of community-focused initiatives and the VITA program's commitment to the financial well-being of Brazoria County's residents.

Convenient Accessibility

Recognizing the importance of easy accessibility, the free tax assistance is available at several locations across the county. These include the United Way of Brazoria County, Brazoria County Dream Center, Alvin Community College, Grace Episcopal Church, Greater Mount Zion Church, and the Salvation Army of Freeport. Each location is a beacon of hope, offering assistance to those in need during the often-stressful tax season.

As the IRS is expecting over 146 million tax returns this year, the importance of such assistance programs during the tax season cannot be overstated. They not only provide a much-needed service but also highlight the power of community collaboration and the spirit of volunteerism.