en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Vista Unified School District Announces New Leadership Appointments

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Vista Unified School District Announces New Leadership Appointments

In a bid to strengthen its administrative structure for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year, the Vista Unified School District has announced the appointment of new administrators. The lineup of new administrative officials includes experienced educators and leaders, ready to guide the district towards its strategic goals.

DeSanto Takes the Helm at Rancho Minerva Middle School

Christina DeSanto, a veteran in middle school education with over two decades of experience, has taken the reins as the principal of Rancho Minerva Middle School. She succeeded former principal Juan Ayala, who has transitioned to a fresh role at Vista High School. DeSanto was selected following a broad-based search process involving students, parents, teachers, support staff, and community members. Her tenure officially commenced on July 22. Superintendent Linda Kimble lauded DeSanto as a proven leader who would bring a fresh perspective to the school.

D’Ambroso Steps Up as Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations

Rachel D’Ambroso, with her extensive experience in the education sector, has been appointed as the assistant superintendent of human relations. D’Ambroso, who recently served as the director of human relations, has a solid track record in elementary school administration and teaching. Kimble praised D’Ambroso’s unwavering dedication and integrity, especially in staff recruitment, forecasting an enhancement in the quality of teaching in the district.

Other Key Appointments

The leadership team at Vista Unified also welcomes David Jaffe as principal of Vista High School and Joseph Clevenger as principal of Rancho Buena Vista High School. Jaffe, previously affiliated with the San Dieguito Union High School District, will oversee Vista High’s transition towards individualized learning and campus renovation. Clevenger, a bilingual educator, brings his expertise from Sullivan Middle School in Bonsall to his new role. The district is set to benefit from their unique experiences and individual perspectives.

0
Education United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
18 mins ago
Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team: A Symbol of Determination and Unity
On December 8, the Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team emerged triumphant at the state finals, securing their second consecutive state championship and third in six years, overpowering Cape Elizabeth High School. This victory is a testament to their confidence, drive, and unwavering determination. The competition, steeped in the realities of our justice system, required
Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team: A Symbol of Determination and Unity
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
35 mins ago
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
Unlocking Success for Twice-Exceptional Autistic College Students
35 mins ago
Unlocking Success for Twice-Exceptional Autistic College Students
ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025
19 mins ago
ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025
UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells
20 mins ago
UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
35 mins ago
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
26 seconds
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
40 seconds
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
2 mins
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
3 mins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
3 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
3 mins
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
3 mins
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
4 mins
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
58 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app