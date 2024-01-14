Vista Unified School District Announces New Leadership Appointments

In a bid to strengthen its administrative structure for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year, the Vista Unified School District has announced the appointment of new administrators. The lineup of new administrative officials includes experienced educators and leaders, ready to guide the district towards its strategic goals.

DeSanto Takes the Helm at Rancho Minerva Middle School

Christina DeSanto, a veteran in middle school education with over two decades of experience, has taken the reins as the principal of Rancho Minerva Middle School. She succeeded former principal Juan Ayala, who has transitioned to a fresh role at Vista High School. DeSanto was selected following a broad-based search process involving students, parents, teachers, support staff, and community members. Her tenure officially commenced on July 22. Superintendent Linda Kimble lauded DeSanto as a proven leader who would bring a fresh perspective to the school.

D’Ambroso Steps Up as Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations

Rachel D’Ambroso, with her extensive experience in the education sector, has been appointed as the assistant superintendent of human relations. D’Ambroso, who recently served as the director of human relations, has a solid track record in elementary school administration and teaching. Kimble praised D’Ambroso’s unwavering dedication and integrity, especially in staff recruitment, forecasting an enhancement in the quality of teaching in the district.

Other Key Appointments

The leadership team at Vista Unified also welcomes David Jaffe as principal of Vista High School and Joseph Clevenger as principal of Rancho Buena Vista High School. Jaffe, previously affiliated with the San Dieguito Union High School District, will oversee Vista High’s transition towards individualized learning and campus renovation. Clevenger, a bilingual educator, brings his expertise from Sullivan Middle School in Bonsall to his new role. The district is set to benefit from their unique experiences and individual perspectives.