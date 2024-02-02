Visit Atlantic City Marks a Prosperous Year, Unveils Future Initiatives

On February 1, Visit Atlantic City, the city's key economic development and marketing organization, unveiled its fruitful accomplishments for the year 2023 during its annual meeting. The organization successfully hosted 206 engaging events that magnetized 556,981 attendees and secured 290,147 hotel room bookings. These robust activities culminated in a substantial economic impact of approximately $309 million, marking a prosperous year for Atlantic City.

The Mechanics of Visit Atlantic City

Funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), Visit Atlantic City operates through an effective public-private partnership model. Its central mission is to foster economic growth in the city by organizing a plethora of events across diverse verticals, including conventions, sports, and tourism. The organization thrives on three primary pillars: sales, marketing, and services, making it a pivotal player in the city's economic landscape.

The Economic Impact and Return on Investment

In terms of return on investment, Visit Atlantic City's performance is nothing short of impressive. The organization claims that for every dollar spent on luxury tax revenue, a staggering $37 are funneled back into the local economy. This high return rate underscores the organization's efficacy in enhancing the city's economic health while providing high-value experiences to its event attendees and tourists.

Leadership Insights and Future Initiatives

Larry Sieg, the president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City, expressed his satisfaction over the successful accomplishment of the organization's strategic goals for the year. He acknowledged the crucial role played by partners who continually invest in elevating Atlantic City's appeal to meeting and event organizers. Looking forward, Sieg unveiled new initiatives aimed at maintaining and enhancing the city's charm as a prime destination for both event planners and leisure travelers. These include promoting brand pillars, engaging the local community, and forging strategic partnerships with resort properties and local businesses. Additionally, the organization plans to work closely with the CRDA to further amplify Atlantic City as an attractive destination.