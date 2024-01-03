en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Visit Aiken Joins South Carolina’s Front Porch Program to Boost Tourism

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Visit Aiken Joins South Carolina’s Front Porch Program to Boost Tourism

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism has welcomed Visit Aiken into its fold through the Front Porch Program. This collaborative initiative is designed to connect local visitor centers and destination marketing organizations across South Carolina, fostering a community of participants who can exchange ideas and address common challenges in managing visitor centers.

A Strategic Alliance

By joining forces with the Front Porch Program, Visit Aiken, represented by its tourism manager Eric Gordon, aims to enhance its visibility and attract more tourists. It plans to leverage the robust network of state-operated Welcome Centers and the Discover South Carolina brand to reach a wider audience. Members of the program benefit from the ability to share information, promote events, and provide timely updates to the state’s Welcome Centers. These centers, in turn, disseminate this information to millions of visitors, ensuring a steady flow of traffic to the participating organizations.

Boosting Visitation

The collaboration between Visit Aiken and the Front Porch Program is expected to not only boost visitation but also enrich the tourist experience in the Aiken area. Known for its equestrian heritage, Aiken offers a blend of historical allure and modern appeal. Visitors are treated to a variety of attractions, including picturesque trails, charming boutiques, rich history, and a visitor center and train museum located at 406 Park Ave.

Looking Ahead

The alliance represents a step forward for tourism in South Carolina and particularly for Aiken. Interested parties are encouraged to visit Aiken’s website for further details on the attractions and experiences on offer. As Visit Aiken continues to work with the Front Porch Program, expect to see an increased focus on promoting the region’s unique offerings and attracting new visitors.

0
United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Statesville Man Faces Drug Charges: A Case of Community Vigilance
61-year-old Terry Lee Roseboro, a resident of Alexander Street in Statesville, finds himself entangled in multiple drug charges, following a series of police operations conducted at his domicile. Community complaints ignited the series of events that led to Roseboro’s arrest, underscoring the significance of local vigilance in maintaining community peace and safety. Police Operations and
Statesville Man Faces Drug Charges: A Case of Community Vigilance
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
2 mins ago
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
From Federal IT to County CIO: André Mendes on the Future of Government Tech
2 mins ago
From Federal IT to County CIO: André Mendes on the Future of Government Tech
New Year's Eve Highway Accident in New Hampton: Five Injured, Including Infant
1 min ago
New Year's Eve Highway Accident in New Hampton: Five Injured, Including Infant
Ohio Man Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Child Abuse Case
2 mins ago
Ohio Man Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Child Abuse Case
Asheville Woman Faces Charges After Fatal Christmas Eve Moped Crash
2 mins ago
Asheville Woman Faces Charges After Fatal Christmas Eve Moped Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
26 seconds
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
1 min
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
1 min
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
1 min
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
2 mins
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
2 mins
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
2 mins
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
3 mins
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
3 mins
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
44 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
46 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
55 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
56 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app