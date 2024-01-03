Visit Aiken Joins South Carolina’s Front Porch Program to Boost Tourism

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism has welcomed Visit Aiken into its fold through the Front Porch Program. This collaborative initiative is designed to connect local visitor centers and destination marketing organizations across South Carolina, fostering a community of participants who can exchange ideas and address common challenges in managing visitor centers.

A Strategic Alliance

By joining forces with the Front Porch Program, Visit Aiken, represented by its tourism manager Eric Gordon, aims to enhance its visibility and attract more tourists. It plans to leverage the robust network of state-operated Welcome Centers and the Discover South Carolina brand to reach a wider audience. Members of the program benefit from the ability to share information, promote events, and provide timely updates to the state’s Welcome Centers. These centers, in turn, disseminate this information to millions of visitors, ensuring a steady flow of traffic to the participating organizations.

Boosting Visitation

The collaboration between Visit Aiken and the Front Porch Program is expected to not only boost visitation but also enrich the tourist experience in the Aiken area. Known for its equestrian heritage, Aiken offers a blend of historical allure and modern appeal. Visitors are treated to a variety of attractions, including picturesque trails, charming boutiques, rich history, and a visitor center and train museum located at 406 Park Ave.

Looking Ahead

The alliance represents a step forward for tourism in South Carolina and particularly for Aiken. Interested parties are encouraged to visit Aiken’s website for further details on the attractions and experiences on offer. As Visit Aiken continues to work with the Front Porch Program, expect to see an increased focus on promoting the region’s unique offerings and attracting new visitors.