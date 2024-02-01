VISION Conference Explores Ag Tech Evolution; AgEagle Expands to Middle East

The second day of the VISION Conference, a pivotal event in the agricultural technology (ag tech) sector, was marked by robust participant engagement. The day opened with Jennifer Goldston, the president and founder of AgTech PR, discussing the current messaging in ag tech. Goldston juxtaposed the industry's present-day issues with those of its past, notably referencing the inaugural VISION Conference held in 2017.

Keynote Address: On-farm Solutions versus Enabling Technologies

Corteva's Brian Lutz delivered a keynote address emphasizing the need for cross-industry collaborations to expedite the evolution of ag tech. Lutz underscored the distinction between on-farm solutions and the technologies that enable them. This difference, according to Lutz, is crucial for understanding the industry's trajectory and potential growth areas.

Panel Discussions: Accelerating Ag Tech Progress and Adoption

A panel discussion moderated by Ram Devarajulu from Cambridge Consultants featured representatives from Amazon Web Services, a biotech attorney, and Trimble's director of Off-Road Autonomy. The panel explored strategies to accelerate ag tech progress and its widespread adoption. Another panel, titled 'Harnessing Ag Tech for Sustainable Agriculture Transformation', included CEOs from BioLumic and Biodel AG. Susan Groeneveld of sylvester.ai moderated the session, which examined the role of ag tech in fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

Global Ag Tech Alliance: Encouraging Industry Involvement

The conference concluded with insights from members of the Global Ag Tech Alliance. The Alliance members emphasized the importance of industry involvement in ag tech's evolution. Heather Tunstall, Meister Media Corporate Content Director, expressed satisfaction with the networking and collaborations fostered at the event. She also revealed upcoming initiatives, including a new podcast set to launch the following week. The next Tech Hub LIVE event will occur on July 29-31 in Des Moines.

In a related development, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc announced its expansion into the Middle East. The company sold its first eBee VISION drone to FEDS Drone Powered Solutions at the UMEX 2024 conference. This collaboration signifies a strategic entry into a new market with potential for substantial growth. The eBee VISION drone's ability to deliver HD live video insights, even in GNSS denied conditions, positions AgEagle favorably in the public safety and security sectors. The company's interim CEO emphasized the importance of leveraging significant industry events to build long-term shareholder value.