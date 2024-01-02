en English
Education

Virtual Reality Games: A Novel Approach to Teaching Computational Skills

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
At Western Primary School, a novel educational approach is making waves. Md Nour Hossain, an assistant professor at Indiana University Kokomo (IUK), along with his students, have pioneered an initiative that leverages virtual reality (VR) games to impart computational thinking skills to young learners.

Revolutionizing Learning Through Play

The program, first deployed during the fall semester, targets first and second graders. Its core is a set of VR games, ingeniously designed to facilitate the learning of foundational math skills and number bonds. The children, equipped with VR headsets and controllers, embark on a journey of interactive play that subtly yet powerfully enhances their numerical understanding.

The games are not static. They are driven by an artificial intelligence system that adapts according to the children’s progress. As the students advance, the challenges increase in difficulty, ensuring sustained engagement and steady learning progression.

Teachers Witnessing Improvements

Teachers at Western Primary School, including Jennifer Duke and Mary Grinstead, have observed marked improvements in their students, especially those who initially struggled with number sense. These games, while entertaining, are also serving as potent educational tools, enabling students to strengthen their mathematical abilities in an enjoyable and interactive environment.

Collaboration with IUK Team

The IUK team, comprising students like Connor Schweck, Nick Thomson, Ben Earl, and Ricardo Esquivel, has been at the heart of this innovative initiative. They’ve not only developed the games but also worked closely with the children, refining the games based on their experiences and feedback. The result? Engaging, intuitive VR games that the students quickly grasp and enjoy.

Significantly, these games are aligned with the Western curriculum and Indiana standards, ensuring their relevance and applicability. The IUK team’s commitment to this project extends beyond just game development. They have been regularly visiting Western Primary to monitor student performance and collect crucial data.

Expansion Plans and Future Goals

However, the team’s ambitions stretch far beyond Western Primary School. They envision expanding this program to all grade levels, making it accessible not just in Indiana, but on a national or even global scale. Their goal is lofty yet noble: achieve a 100 percent success rate in computational skill development among students. Given the promising response to the VR games, this may not be as far-fetched as it seems.

At a time when the education sector is striving to integrate technology into learning, this initiative at Western Primary School, backed by IUK, offers a compelling blueprint. It demonstrates how technology, particularly VR, can transform education, making learning a truly immersive, interactive, and enjoyable process.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

