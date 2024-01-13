en English
Social Issues

Virtual Assault in Meta’s Horizon Worlds: A Call for Stringent Safety Measures

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Virtual Assault in Meta’s Horizon Worlds: A Call for Stringent Safety Measures

In a recent revelation of disturbing events, Nina Patel, a psychotherapist and start-up co-founder, has reported a harrowing experience of virtual assault in Meta’s Horizon Worlds. Patel encountered a virtual gang rape by four male avatars, occurring within mere moments of her entrance into the virtual platform. Patel’s ordeal, described as surreal and deeply upsetting, underscores the reality of virtual assaults, which can have psychological impacts as profound as those experienced in the physical world.

The Unsettling Reality of Virtual Harassment

Virtual reality (VR) platforms like Horizon Worlds, a pioneering creation of Meta and Mark Zuckerberg, have become hotbeds for issues like sexism, homophobia, and racism due to their perceived anonymity and lack of immediate real-world consequences. There is an urgent need for stringent regulation within these digital environments, as instances of harassment and assault are not uncommon. The emotional and psychological impact of such episodes can be brutal, as demonstrated by Patel’s experience.

VR: A New Frontier for Harm

A case in Britain involving a young girl’s avatar being assaulted in a similar manner served as a chilling reminder of the threats that lurk in these virtual realms. The incident, resulting in significant psychological trauma, stressed the need for advanced safety features in VR, such as the Personal Boundary feature, which was unavailable to Patel during her attack. A poignant example of the new forms of harm being inflicted in digital spaces, the case has triggered global conversations around child safety and the necessity for legislative action.

Regulation and Enforcement: A Challenge

According to a report by SumOfUs, a non-profit organization, harassment is quite prevalent within Horizon Worlds. Despite the existence of community guidelines, their enforcement remains a significant challenge. The ease with which children can access and participate in these platforms further exacerbates the issue, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive legislation and enforcement to ensure safety in the metaverse.

Social Issues United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

