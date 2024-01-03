Virginia Woman’s Distress Over Lost Pet Allegedly Adopted Out by Animal Shelter

The distressing saga of a Chesterfield County, Virginia resident, Taylor Hunnel, and her missing black lab mix, Jax, is a complex knot of missed communications, procedural adherence, and a deep-seated longing for a cherished pet. In early October, Jax went missing, prompting Hunnel to pull all stops in an attempt to find him – from driving around, posting on social media, to calling local shelters, and filing a lost pet report with Chesterfield County Animal Services.

Communication Breakdown

Despite her relentless efforts, Jax remained missing, and Hunnel’s attempts to communicate with the shelter yielded little clarity. She alleges being misled by the shelter, her concerns exacerbated when a dog resembling Jax appeared on the shelter’s Facebook page – a dog that had already been adopted by another family.

Shelter’s Stance: Adherence to Protocol

On its part, Chesterfield County Animal Services presented a timeline to assert their adherence to protocol. According to them, an attempt was made to contact Hunnel an hour after receiving her lost report. However, this effort was stymied by phone issues and an unconfigured voicemail. The shelter claims that an email was sent to Hunnel about a potential match, advising her to visit the shelter. During the five weeks the dog was in their care without any claim, they proceeded to legally adopt him out after the state-mandated stray hold time plus an additional two days.

Unverified Match and Lingering Hopes

Hunnel acknowledges receiving the email and contacting the shelter, where a staff member allegedly told her that the images of Jax did not match their records. Yet, she did not make a personal visit to the shelter to verify. Now, she is left with a heartfelt desire to reunite with Jax, a sentiment that is likely shared by her family and the dog’s new owners.