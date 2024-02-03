Virginia Union University Announces Historic $42M Initiative for Community Development and Student Support

In a historic move, Virginia Union University (VUU), in partnership with the Steinbridge Group and the Student Freedom Initiative, announced a $42 million initiative in celebration of the university's 159th Founder's Day. The initiative is not only aimed at benefiting students but is also designed to boost the local real estate market and the economy of Richmond City.

Revitalizing Unused Land for a Brighter Future

Under the new partnership, approximately 100 acres of the university's unused land will be developed. The plan is to construct between 130 and 200 residential units that will be accessible to both students and the local community. Expected to create over 150 jobs, the project is seen as an investment in the future prosperity of the city.

Generational Wealth Through Homeownership

This initiative is not just about building homes; it seeks to address the housing shortage in the region and foster generational wealth through homeownership. It ties in with VUU's broader vision of driving economic and community development in Northside Richmond, as outlined in its 10-year $500 million master plan.

Empowering Students in STEM Fields

More than a real estate and economic development project, the initiative is a commitment to education. Specifically, it targets juniors and seniors majoring in STEM fields, offering up to $20,000 in tuition assistance. In addition to financial support, the partnership will offer students internship opportunities and emergency funds of up to $1,000 each.

Seen as a significant boost for the university, which has recently risen to the 39th best Historically Black College and University (HBCU), this investment demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that HBCUs thrive as pillars of excellence and economic possibility for generations to come. The project is set to break ground by the end of 2024 and completion is expected by the end of 2025.