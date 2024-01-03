en English
Education

Virginia to Honor Black History with New Highway Markers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Virginia to Honor Black History with New Highway Markers

Virginia is set to honor its rich Black history with the installation of six new highway markers, approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. These markers will stand as poignant reminders of the significant contributions made by Black individuals and communities to Virginia’s history.

Glade Spring School: A Legacy of Education and Empowerment

Among these markers, one will be dedicated to the Glade Spring School in Washington County. This school, founded in 1922, was part of a school-building campaign led by Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington. The campaign, funded by the Julius Rosenwald Fund, facilitated the creation of over 5,000 schools for Black students across the region. The Glade Spring School served the community until 1965, post which it was repurposed as a community center. The marker will be placed at the intersection of Crescent Drive and Azalea Drive.

Black History Across Virginia

Other markers that highlight Black history will be erected in Essex, Fairfax, Rockbridge, and Loudoun counties. Each marker represents a unique narrative and contribution to Virginia’s Black history. This initiative not only commemorates the past but also helps educate the current generation about the significant contributions of Black Virginians.

Claytor Memorial Clinic: A Fight for Justice

One such marker will honor the Claytor Memorial Clinic, a Black-owned medical clinic in Roanoke. Led by Dr. Walter Claytor, the clinic was a critical healthcare resource for the Black community in Gainsboro. The Claytor family fought a significant legal battle against the city’s eminent domain claim, which led to a new law setting a deadline for governments to seize land. This legal precedent and the fight for justice form an integral part of Dr. Claytor’s legacy.

These markers, bearing witness to Virginia’s Black history, serve as a testament to the resilience, determination, and contributions of Black individuals and communities. They stand as historical beacons, illuminating the path towards a more inclusive understanding of Virginia’s history.

Education History United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

