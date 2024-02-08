Virginia Theater Festival Unveils a Captivating Lineup for Its Golden Jubilee Season

The Virginia Theater Festival, a beacon of the performing arts since its inception as the Heritage Repertory Company in 1974, is poised to unveil a captivating lineup for its upcoming season. The curtain will rise on June 1 at the Culbreth Theater, with the finale scheduled for August 4.

Advertisment

A Golden Jubilee of Theatrical Magic

The season's opener, '50 and Over: A Musical Revue', is a testament to the festival's enduring legacy. Directed by the festival's steadfast artistic director, Robert Chapel, this musical revue will celebrate five decades of theatrical offerings to Charlottesville. The production promises to be a nostalgic journey, featuring songs from the festival's rich history. It will run until June 30, offering patrons a chance to reminisce and revel in the magic of the stage.

A Sci-Fi Spectacle and a Hitchcockian Caper

Advertisment

Following the revue, the festival will present 'Little Shop of Horrors' from July 11-21. Directed by Jeffrey Meanza, this musical is renowned for its unique blend of science fiction elements and dark humor. It tells the tale of a hapless florist who discovers an unusual plant with a voracious appetite.

Concluding the season's offerings is 'The 39 Steps', a comedic adaptation of an Alfred Hitchcock mystery. Directed by Nicolas Minas, this detective farce will run from July 25 to August 4 at the Ruth Caplin Theater. Known for its breakneck narrative pace and a small cast playing a multitude of roles, 'The 39 Steps' promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Opportunities Abound for Theater Professionals

Advertisment

In addition to the performances, the Virginia Theater Festival is offering seasonal employment opportunities for theater professionals. These positions span various roles, including artists, technicians, and administrators. Local auditions are scheduled for March 16, providing a chance for the community to become an integral part of the festival.

As the Virginia Theater Festival prepares to embark on another season of storytelling, it reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the human spirit through the performing arts. Further information about the festival, job opportunities, and donor benefits can be found on the festival's official website.

The Virginia Theater Festival's upcoming season, with its golden jubilee celebration, sci-fi spectacle, and Hitchcockian caper, is not just a series of performances. It is a testament to the power of theater to inspire, entertain, and bring communities together. The festival invites everyone to join in this celebration of the performing arts.