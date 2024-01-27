Virginia Tech Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in College Basketball Clash

In a recent college basketball matchup, Virginia Tech showcased a stellar performance, clinching a resounding victory over Georgia Tech with a final score of 91-67. The game was a testament to Virginia Tech's commanding presence on the court from the outset, leading at halftime with a score of 44-28.

Shooting Efficiency Steers the Course

The Hokies' efficient shooting emerged as a pivotal factor in their victory, boasting a remarkable 55% success rate from the field, as they made 32 out of 58 attempts. This posed a stark contrast to Georgia Tech's performance, which saw them hitting only 38% of their shots (25-66). Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech's prowess was equally significant, as they managed to sink 12 out of 27 three-point attempts.

Contributions that Counted

Key contributors to Virginia Tech's success were Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla, each chalking up 11 points and providing 5 assists. Grant Basile was another notable player, scoring 14 points and matching teammate John Ojiako's 9 rebounds, leading their team in that aspect.

Despite Efforts, Georgia Tech Trails

Shouldering the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were Deivon Smith, who netted 16 points and secured 9 rebounds, along with Kyle Sturdivant who added 9 points. Michael Devoe and Tristan Maxwell put up a fight too, each contributing 6 points. Despite these efforts, Georgia Tech trailed throughout the game and failed to close the gap, eventually losing by 24 points.

The win enhances Virginia Tech's record to 12-7, placing them in a stronger position as the season progresses, while Georgia Tech's record declines to 9-10.