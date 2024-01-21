Virginia State Parks Opens 2024 Youth Conservation Corps Program for Young Individuals

Virginia State Parks is extending an opportunity to young individuals, aged 14 to 17, to be a part of the 2024 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program. This initiative, aimed at high school students entering at least their first year, is a call to engage with nature and contribute to its preservation.

Program Details and Sessions

The YCC program unfolds in two sessions: June 16-29 and July 7-20. Selected participants will live and work in one of the 42 state parks of Virginia for a duration of two weeks. The work will encompass a range of tasks, from trail maintenance to construction projects, and park beautification. All these activities will be guided by experienced adult crew leaders and park staff.

Expectations and Experience

While the program does not necessitate prior outdoor work experience, it does demand commitment. Participants will be expected to work diligently outdoors during the weekdays. The weekends, however, will be a time for leisure and exploration of Virginia's natural landscapes. The YCC program is intended to be both challenging and rewarding, and it strongly emphasizes that it is not a summer camp.

Benefits and Application Process

All crew members will be accommodated with room and board, and upon successful completion of the program, a $750 stipend will be granted. The application process, open until March 15, must be undertaken by the interested youths themselves. Additional details and application forms are available on the Youth Conservation Corps web page on the website of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

In sum, the YCC is a unique opportunity for young individuals to step into the world of conservation, gain practical experience, and contribute to the preservation of Virginia's state parks. It's a call to gear up for an enriching summer of hard work, learning, and exploration.