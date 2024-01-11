en English
Virginia Man Bags Second Big Lottery Win Using Unique Strategy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Virginia Man Bags Second Big Lottery Win Using Unique Strategy

In an unlikely turn of events, Suffolk, Virginia resident Dana Bickham has bagged a hefty Virginia Lottery prize for the second time, employing a strategy of purchasing multiple lottery tickets with identical number combinations. Bickham, who previously won $125,000 in May by buying 25 tickets with the combination 3-5-6-8, has once again hit the jackpot. This time, he purchased 30 Pick 4 tickets, each priced at $1, all sporting the combination 1-1-2-9, for the September drawing. Each ticket fetched the top prize of $5,000, amassing a total of $150,000 in winnings. Despite the staggering odds of matching the four numbers in exact order – 1 in 10,000 – Bickham’s strategy proved victorious.

Another Win in the Books

His recent win was made from the Holiday Food Store in Suffolk, a location different from where he had his first significant victory. Bickham voiced his astonishment at the win, planning to utilize the money for travel rather than indulging in a spending spree. This tale of his successive wins underlines the unpredictable nature and thrill of lottery games.

A String of Other Wins

The narrative also illuminates other lottery wins. For instance, Theresa Clark from Louisa, Virginia, emerged victorious in the Powerplay draw on December 20. Using ‘Easy Pick,’ she let the computer choose her numbers at random and bagged a hefty $2 million. Instead of expressing overjoyed reactions, Clark remained calm and humorously mentioned that she would have to cancel her hair appointment. Her decision to spend an extra dollar for the Power Play option at Louisa Mini Mart doubled her prize from $1 million to $2 million.

A Gamble that Pays Off

Whether it’s Bickham’s repeated successes, Clark’s calm win, or the story of a South Carolina man who won a $2 million jackpot on a scratch-off ticket from the Millionaire’s Club game, the lottery continues to be a gamble that often pays off. These stories emphasize the enduring allure of the lottery, a world where a single ticket can transform lives and where the unexpected can become reality. The odds might be stacked against the participants, but as these tales of victory demonstrate, the prospect of a life-changing win continues to draw millions to try their luck.

