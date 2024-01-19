Virginia Governor Enacts Executive Order to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has made a landmark move towards the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the state, signing an executive order that sets guidelines and standards for AI usage. This significant initiative is a bid to ensure the ethical and secure application of AI across various sectors, including education and government operations.

Advertisment

Setting the AI Bar High

The executive order, known as Executive Order 30, introduces AI Education Guidelines, designed to be assimilated into classrooms, and AI Policy and Information Technology Standards, focused on protecting Virginia's databases and the personal data of its inhabitants. The underlying aim is to strike a balance between leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of state services and the imperative to safeguard citizens from the potential misuse of AI.

Investing in AI Regulation

Advertisment

In line with the new regulations, Virginia will channel $600,000 into pilot programs to evaluate the efficacy of these guidelines and standards. This initiative sets Virginia apart as one of the pioneering states to enforce such comprehensive AI standards. It reflects the state's standing as a hub for numerous cybersecurity firms, higher education institutions, and national security entities.

Striking a Balance in Education and Government

The policy and IT standards detail the technological prerequisites for AI usage in government agencies and institute a process for approval to ensure compliance with ethical norms. In the educational sphere, the guidelines emphasize the role of AI as an aid rather than a substitute for teacher-led instruction. The goal is to equip students for the future job market while preserving existing educational opportunities.