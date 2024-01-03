en English
Business

Virginia Executives Acquire Downtown D.C. Office Building for $16.25 Million

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
In a significant real estate move, T. Michael Scott and Thomas Dungan III, two seasoned Virginia business executives, have successfully acquired a major downtown D.C. office building located at 919 18th St. NW. The deal was sealed on January 2, 2024, with a price tag of $16.25 million. The sales price, approximately $153 per square foot, starkly contrasts the $52.7 million paid by the previous owner, the U.S. affiliate of Epic Ltd., a decade ago.

Investing in Stability and Growth

The 106,000-square-foot building, which was completed in 1981, is currently 85% leased. Scott, the principal of Cambridge Development Group, and Dungan, the CEO of Management Concepts, are aiming to infuse new vitality into the building. Their strategy involves leasing out the remaining space and investing in common-area improvements. Management Concepts, which occupies about 30% of the building, has shown its confidence in the new owners’ vision by renewing its lease for the next ten years.

A Strategic Acquisition

For the acquisition, the new owners have secured an $8.13 million loan from The Freedom Bank of Virginia. The transaction is reflective of a larger trend that is sweeping across downtown D.C. In recent times, office buildings are being sold for a fraction of their previous values, opening up opportunities for savvy investors to purchase properties at a discount. This trend presents an appealing prospect for investors to acquire prime office spaces at significantly reduced rates, thereby promising high potential returns in the future.

A Look into the Future

The acquisition by Scott and Dungan is a clear testament to the potential they see in the downtown D.C. office market. Their strategic investment and plans for improvement could serve as a catalyst for the revitalization of the area, making it an even more attractive business hub. This move could stimulate further investments in the region, potentially leading to a resurgence in the commercial real estate market.

Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

