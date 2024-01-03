Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions

Kelly Phillips, the driving force behind KP’s Kake Pops & Treats, found herself entangled in a legal quandary after a food safety officer from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) flagged her for operating without the requisite permit. This admonition was not in response to Phillips’ selling her homemade cake pops in a local holiday market, but to her publicizing them on social media.

The Fine Line between Farmers Markets and Craft Shows

Virginia’s food safety regulations make an allowance for small-scale entrepreneurs to vend specific low-risk foods made at home at farmers markets. However, the same courtesy is not extended to craft shows or online sales. This distinction between farmers markets and craft shows was the basis of the warning Phillips received from VDACS, an oversight that could potentially escalate to a misdemeanor charge.

First Amendment Rights and Food Safety

In response, the Institute for Justice (IJ) stepped in to represent Phillips. They argued that Virginia’s policy restricting the advertisement of homemade food products on social media infringes upon constitutional rights under the First Amendment. VDACS, in response, clarified that exempted products can indeed be promoted online, provided they are not sold over the internet.

Social Media and Food Safety Permits

While this clarification eased some tensions, Phillips remains in a bind. Her living conditions do not align with the food safety permit requirement stipulating a food preparation area be entirely separate from pets. Thus, despite the commercial potential of her cake pops, Phillips remains incapable of acquiring the permit necessary to legitimize her business.

The incident has sparked a debate on the balance between food safety regulations and the rights of small entrepreneurs. The broader question of how to regulate and support home-based food businesses in the era of social media and online marketing also remains unanswered.