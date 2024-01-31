Virginia Beach Fire Department to Hold Open House for Potential Recruits

The Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) is opening its doors to potential firefighting enthusiasts, with an Open House event set to take place at the Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center, located at 927 S. Birdneck Road, on Friday, February 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. The department is encouraging interested individuals to register for the event, although it is not a prerequisite to attend.

A Sneak Peek into Firefighting

Those in attendance will be granted an unmatched opportunity to explore the training center, get a hands-on experience of firefighting trucks and equipment, and witness firsthand the rigorous Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) course. The CPAT is an integral part of the firefighting training, testing the physical endurance and agility of prospective firefighters.

Interaction with Firefighters and Staff

Beyond equipment and training, the Open House event will also offer attendees a chance to engage with firefighters and staff, who will be available to answer questions and assist in the application process. This interaction aims to provide a greater understanding of the daily life and duties of a firefighter, adding a personal touch to the event.

VBFD's Ongoing Recruitment Campaign

The VBFD is currently engaged in a recruitment drive, with the application window remaining open until February 7. The Open House event is part of this campaign to encourage more individuals to consider a career in firefighting. The department is eagerly anticipating the arrival of potential recruits, poised to serve and protect the community of Virginia Beach.