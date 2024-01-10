Virginia Beach Deputies to Undergo Advanced Training in Police Collaboration Initiative

In a progressive step towards enhanced security and law enforcement collaboration, Virginia Beach unveils a unique initiative. Two deputies, Deputy Willis Tomblin and Deputy Nelson Alvarez, from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, are gearing up for advanced training under the aegis of the Virginia Beach Police Department. This innovative program is designed to bolster the proficiency of the deputies, going beyond the training they garnered at the sheriff’s academy.

Pioneering Policing Collaboration

This ground-breaking program signifies a refreshing approach to law enforcement in Virginia Beach. Tomblin, who is entrusted with serving court papers and evictions, and Alvarez, who operates in Corrections, both perceive this opportunity as a golden ticket to augment their capabilities. They hope their enhanced skills will enable them to provide more effective support to the police force during significant events and crises.

Community Benefit and Support

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb is an ardent advocate of this cross-training initiative. He believes that such extensive training is imperative for deputies to serve the citizens of Virginia Beach effectively. The city council, a significant patron of such training initiatives, shares Holcomb’s enthusiasm. The council recognizes the potential benefits this program can bring to the community, driving them to invest substantially in it.

Embracing a New Era of Training

The deputies are slated to begin their 24-week training stint at the police academy on the 11th of this month. They are expected to graduate in June, armed with a wealth of knowledge and a broadened skill set. The training encompasses a wide range of areas, equipping the deputies to better assist the police department in various situations, including large-scale events like ‘Something in The Water’ or the ‘Beach It Festival’.