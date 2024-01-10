en English
Virginia Beach Deputies to Undergo Advanced Training in Police Collaboration Initiative

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
In a progressive step towards enhanced security and law enforcement collaboration, Virginia Beach unveils a unique initiative. Two deputies, Deputy Willis Tomblin and Deputy Nelson Alvarez, from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, are gearing up for advanced training under the aegis of the Virginia Beach Police Department. This innovative program is designed to bolster the proficiency of the deputies, going beyond the training they garnered at the sheriff’s academy.

Pioneering Policing Collaboration

This ground-breaking program signifies a refreshing approach to law enforcement in Virginia Beach. Tomblin, who is entrusted with serving court papers and evictions, and Alvarez, who operates in Corrections, both perceive this opportunity as a golden ticket to augment their capabilities. They hope their enhanced skills will enable them to provide more effective support to the police force during significant events and crises.

Community Benefit and Support

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb is an ardent advocate of this cross-training initiative. He believes that such extensive training is imperative for deputies to serve the citizens of Virginia Beach effectively. The city council, a significant patron of such training initiatives, shares Holcomb’s enthusiasm. The council recognizes the potential benefits this program can bring to the community, driving them to invest substantially in it.

Embracing a New Era of Training

The deputies are slated to begin their 24-week training stint at the police academy on the 11th of this month. They are expected to graduate in June, armed with a wealth of knowledge and a broadened skill set. The training encompasses a wide range of areas, equipping the deputies to better assist the police department in various situations, including large-scale events like ‘Something in The Water’ or the ‘Beach It Festival’.

Education Law United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

