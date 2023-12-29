Virginia 2023: A Year of Significant Losses and Commemorations

In the tapestry of time, 2023 was a year that Virginia and its Richmond area specifically, said farewell to several prominent local figures who left indelible marks in a variety of fields. These individuals, renowned in business, civic life, politics, the arts, and sports coaching, impacted the community profoundly. The year also witnessed the tragic demise of younger souls whose lives were abruptly cut short, echoing a somber note across the region.

Memorable Figures Lost

The year commenced with a heartbreaking incident on January 27, when Mahrokh Khan, a diligent psychology student at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), was tragically hit by a vehicle on campus. The subsequent arrest of Shanthi Bhagat in connection with Khan’s death marked a somber start to the year. Another sorrowful loss was that of Terry Holland, the ex-University of Virginia basketball coach, whose strategies led the team to significant victories. Holland, who had been battling Alzheimer’s disease, passed away on February 26 at the age of 80.

Controversial Deaths and Litigations

In the corridors of controversy, Henrico County’s Irvo Otieno made headlines. Otieno, a mental health patient, died under contentious circumstances at Central State Hospital on March 6. The ensuing charges against several individuals and an $8.5 million settlement underscored the gravity of the situation.

Contributions to Advocacy, Business and Art

On March 24, the community mourned the death of Randall Robinson, a famed advocate against apartheid. Later, on April 13, the region bid adieu to Richard A. Stewart, fondly known as the ‘mayor’ of Pocahontas Island. G. Gilmer Minor III, a business stalwart who propelled Owens & Minor into a billion-dollar enterprise, passed away on May 4, leaving a void in the business sector. The same day also saw the untimely death of VCU student Shawn Soares, who was fatally struck by a vehicle.

On May 9, the theater community lost a vibrant personality, Carol Androski Piersol, a key figure in Richmond theater. The community reeled from another tragedy on June 6 when Shawn Jackson, a high school graduate, and his stepfather Renzo Smith were fatally shot outside the Altria Theater.

The losses Virginia and the Richmond area faced in 2023 were not limited to these individuals. Yet, these figures and their diverse contributions to the community, coupled with the tragedies that unfolded, shaped the narrative of the year. As we move forward, we remember and honor them, embedding their stories in the heart of our community.

