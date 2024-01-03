en English
Transportation

Virgin Galactic Shifts Gears at Spaceport America: Fewer Flights, More Production

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Virgin Galactic Shifts Gears at Spaceport America: Fewer Flights, More Production

Spaceport America, nestled in the expansive landscapes near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, is pulsing with anticipation for another private space launch. Virgin Galactic, the pioneering spaceflight company, has unveiled a launch window designated for January 26 and 27, with a subsequent launch earmarked for the second quarter of this year. Yet, the skies over New Mexico will see fewer contrails from Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft in the coming years. The company is staging a strategic shift from frequent flights to intensive production of its innovative Delta Class spaceship.

Scaling Back to Scale Up

In an industry where progress is often measured in light years, Virgin Galactic’s decision to scale back its flight operations may seem paradoxical. However, this move is part of a broader strategy to bolster the production line of the new Delta Class spaceship, a machine that promises to redefine space tourism. This strategy will inevitably impact the workforce, leading to a reduction of 73 employees in New Mexico. Despite this, Spaceport America will sustain a contingent of around 200 staff members, ensuring the spaceport’s operations continue unabated.

Looking Back, Moving Forward

Reflecting on the successful launches that lit up the skies in 2023, Executive Director Scott McLaughlin underscored the extraordinary experiences reported by passengers. He stressed the paramount importance of community engagement in this burgeoning industry. In line with this principle, Spaceport America has organized a public meeting at NewSpace Nexus in Albuquerque. The purpose of this gathering is to discuss future plans, share insights, and solicit valuable feedback from the community.

A Community Affair

The meeting, scheduled between 6 and 8 p.m., with the doors swinging open at 5:30 p.m., is open to the public. This event represents a unique opportunity for space enthusiasts, local residents, and industry stakeholders to participate in shaping the future of space tourism. Despite the changes afoot, one thing remains certain – Spaceport America is committed to its mission of making space accessible to all.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

