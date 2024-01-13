en English
Africa

Viral TikTok Video Reveals Swift US Visa Approvals in Certain Countries

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Viral TikTok Video Reveals Swift US Visa Approvals in Certain Countries

Recently, a Nigerian TikTok user, recognized by the handle jccurry100k, stirred the social media platform by sharing a video that has since gone viral. The video reveals that US visa approvals can be obtained within hours in certain countries, notably Madagascar, the Bahamas, and Burundi.

US Visa Approvals in Days

According to jccurry100k, the process of securing a US visa in Madagascar typically takes 1-5 working days. In the Bahamas, the process is even quicker, with approvals taking around 1-3 business days. The Bahamas is a particularly favorable option for those with H1B1 or employment visas, where processing times range from 2 weeks to 3 months.

Fastest Approval in Burundi

The TikToker asserts that Burundi offers the fastest approval, with the potential to obtain a US visa within 24 hours. This claim has been confirmed by Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, a Lagos-based immigration lawyer and relocation expert. Ibraheem ascribes the swift processing times to the low number of applicants and the economic stability of these countries.

Netizens React

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens across the globe. Testimonies of quick visa issuances in these countries have begun to surface, with some individuals even considering applying through these locations due to extended wait times in their own countries.

In other news, the United States has increased appointments for B1 or B2 visa applicants in Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai who are eligible for interview waivers. This move comes alongside the US issuing 100,000 visas per month to Indian applicants and restoring waivers for disabled individuals applying for US citizenship. To manage the backlog of applications, the US has begun sending dropbox cases abroad for settlement and hiring temporary staffers.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released over 64,000 supplemental H-2B visas for fiscal year 2024 to address labor shortages in seasonal industries. The visas will be allocated to temporary workers from several countries, reflecting the Department’s commitment to supporting strong economic growth and meeting labor demand in the United States.

The State Department of the United States also announced a pilot program for the renewal of temporary work visas, including H1B and L visas domestically. This initiative, which will be launched later this year, has been welcomed by Ajay Bhutoria, a Silicon Valley technology executive, as it is expected to relieve thousands of Indians working on an H-1B visa from the inconvenience of having to get their passports stamped with new dates at the time of renewal.

Lastly, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) welcomed 878,500 new citizens in fiscal year 2023, making up nearly a quarter of all naturalizations over the past decade. The top five countries of birth for naturalized citizens in FY 2023 were Mexico, India, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba. Over 50% of naturalized citizens resided in California, Texas, Florida, and New York. The median age of those naturalizing in FY 2023 was 41 years, and women made up nearly 55% of those naturalized.

0
Africa Travel & Tourism United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

