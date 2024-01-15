Viral TikTok Video Ignites Conversation on Dating Etiquette

A TikTok video posted by a user known as Water Boy has stirred a whirlwind of discussion on dating etiquette, amassing over 2.7 million views. The video captures an argument between Water Boy and his Tinder date over splitting the restaurant bill. It opens with Water Boy recording himself, then pivots to his date, who tosses her card into the folio to split the bill. Water Boy suggests that they should go halves on the bill, especially since he didn't partake in the appetizer she ordered.

Advertisment

Disagreement Continues in the Car

The disagreement spills over into his car, where his date expresses disbelief over the split bill. Water Boy stands his ground, insisting it's fair since he didn't eat the appetizer. The video concludes with her exiting the car after a brief exchange.

Reactions from TikTok Users

Advertisment

In his caption, Water Boy vents his frustration with dating in Miami, branding women there 'entitled' and contemplating relocating. The TikTok community was mostly critical of Water Boy, with many opining that whoever initiates the date should foot the bill. Some users felt the date evaded a bullet by discerning his personality early on, while others chastised Water Boy for recording the incident as a means to gain online validation. A small faction defended the notion that men should always cover the date expenses.

A Societal Paradigm Shift

This incident mirrors a broader societal paradigm shift, as evidenced by a survey from Credit Donkey. The survey suggests that fewer people are sticking to the traditional norm of men bearing the full cost of dates. This TikTok video, in all its controversy and viral success, has inadvertently ignited a conversation around dating norms and gender expectations in the modern world.