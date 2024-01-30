Viral Hug Highlights Empathy in Education: A Story from Bixby, Oklahoma

At first light in Bixby, Oklahoma, a scene unfolds at Bixby North Intermediate School that encapsulates the essence of empathy in education. In the frame, Principal Libby VanDolah tenderly embraces a distressed student, a moment caught on camera and later shared to the world via social media.

A Beacon of Comfort

The student, found sitting on the school grounds, tears streaming down their face, sans backpack and coat, was clearly in distress. Without a beat, Principal VanDolah extended a comforting hug, demonstrating a simple yet profound act of kindness that resonated greatly with the community and fellow educators. As VanDolah provided solace, her dedicated team stepped in, ensuring the student received breakfast.

Highlighting the Nurturing Environment

The image, capturing this moment, was shared online by Jessica Jernegan, Bixby Public Schools Director of Community Engagement. Jernegan praised Principal VanDolah for her empathetic response, underlining the nurturing environment public schools aim to foster. The post swiftly gained traction, shared by representatives, online influencers, and a multitude of teachers, emphasizing the significance of positive narratives within the realm of education.

Principal VanDolah attributes the post's virality to a public yearning for uplifting content, particularly within educational contexts. She emphasized that such acts of care are not uncommon among educators, who are deeply committed to their students' welfare. In her own words, she plays a stand-in mother to her 475 students, a sentiment that many can resonate with, reflecting on their own experiences with caring educators.