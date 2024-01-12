Viper Energy to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results, Host Conference Call

Viper Energy, Inc., a prominent player in the oil and natural gas industry, has announced the release date for its financial results of the fourth quarter of 2023. The subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Viper Energy, is set to make its Q4 2023 financial results public on February 20, 2024, following the close of the market.

Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Q4 2023 Results

Subsequent to the release, Viper Energy has arranged a conference call and webcast for the following day, February 21, 2024. The event, scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m. CT, aims to discuss the quarterly results with investors and analysts. The live webcast, along with a replay available post-call, can be accessed through the ‘Investor Relations’ section of Viper’s website.

Focus on Oil and Natural Gas Properties

Viper Energy’s core business revolves around the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s primary focus is on oil-weighted basins in North America, particularly the Permian Basin located in West Texas.

Viper Energy: A Diamondback Energy Subsidiary

Viper Energy operates under the umbrella of Diamondback Energy, an independent oil and natural gas company. Based out of Midland, Texas, Diamondback Energy specializes in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves, with the Permian Basin being a significant area of focus.