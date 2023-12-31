en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vinyl Records Spin Back: The Unlikely Resurgence of a Musical Relic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:23 am EST
Vinyl Records Spin Back: The Unlikely Resurgence of a Musical Relic

As time marches relentlessly forward, a relic of the past has made an unexpected comeback. The vinyl record industry, once thought to be a dinosaur in the era of digital music, is resurging with a vengeance. In 2022, the market value of this seemingly antiquated format stood at a healthy $1.98 billion, a figure projected to leap to an impressive $4.12 billion by 2030. To put this into perspective, sales of vinyl albums in the U.S. soared to a staggering 41 million last year, a number not witnessed since 1988.

The Catalysts of Vinyl’s Resurgence

So, what’s driving this revival? Several factors are at play. First and foremost, popular artists such as Taylor Swift have embraced the medium, breathing new life into it. Major retailers like Target and Walmart have also jumped on the bandwagon, stocking their shelves with vinyl records. These efforts have made vinyl accessible to a broader consumer base, fueling its popularity.

Simultaneously, the Covid pandemic played a pivotal role in reigniting consumer interest in vinyl as a nostalgic format. With people confined to their homes, music became a critical source of solace, and vinyl records offered a tangible connection to a simpler past.

United Record Pressing: Leading the Resurgence

At the forefront of this vinyl revival is United Record Pressing, North America’s largest vinyl pressing plant. Its CEO, Mark Michaels, acquired the company 16 years ago when the industry was on the brink of extinction. Today, the company churns out around 40,000 records daily in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee. Michaels’ foresight in seizing old record presses to meet the growing demand has paid off, marking a significant turnaround for the industry.

Vinyl’s Recovery: A Testament to its Timelessness

Previously struggling in the shadow of digital music and more convenient physical formats, the vinyl industry’s recovery speaks volumes about its enduring appeal. Indie artists’ interest in the medium has also contributed to its revival, adding a fresh and exciting dimension to the vinyl landscape.

Overall, the return of vinyl is not just a testament to its timelessness, but also to the power of music to evoke nostalgia, comfort, and joy in times of uncertainty. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the old ways aren’t just the best ways—they’re the only ways.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TVNZ's Political Editor, Jessica Mutch McKay, Transitions to ANZ Bank

By Mazhar Abbas

Nigeria's Inflation Rate Expected to Decelerate in 2024, Says LCCI President

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nestlé Discontinues Animal Bar, Leaving Fans Heartbroken

By Quadri Adejumo

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market ...
@Business · 4 hours
Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market ...
heart comment 0
Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year
Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, ‘Loyalty Penalty’ Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny
Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare

By Israel Ojoko

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare
Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrity New Year's Resolutions for 2024: A Journey Beyond the Spotlight
6 mins
Celebrity New Year's Resolutions for 2024: A Journey Beyond the Spotlight
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
11 mins
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
20 mins
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
21 mins
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
22 mins
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
33 mins
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
36 mins
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
38 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
38 mins
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
6 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
8 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
8 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
9 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app