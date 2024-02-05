Vintage Chestnut Hill House Sells for $6.8 Million: An Emblem of Ongoing Real Estate Trends

A detached house in the esteemed Chestnut Hill neighborhood has been sold for a staggering $6.8 million. The property in question is located at 99 Yarmouth Road, a prestigious address known for its high-value real estate transactions. The house, a two-story structure built in 1950, embodies the charm of traditional design along with modern amenities, making it a coveted piece of real estate.

A Rich Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Encompassing 5,637 square feet of living space, this house fetched a selling price of $1,209 per square foot, reflecting the current market trends in the area. The house is a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements, featuring a gable roof with asphalt roofing, a signature of classic architecture. The interior, on the other hand, boasts of modern conveniences including a fireplace, hot water heating, and a cooling system, ensuring a comfortable living experience for the residents.

Ample Space and Comfort

The house offers four spacious bedrooms and eight bathrooms, providing ample space for a large family or for hosting guests. The exterior of the house is equally impressive, featuring an attached one-car garage, an essential feature for urban living. The sale of this house on January 16, 2024, reflects the ongoing real estate transactions in the Chestnut Hill area, where several other houses have also been recently purchased.

Insights from Real Estate Newswire

This information comes from Real Estate Newswire, a service powered by United Robots that generates an analysis of real estate trends based on Propmix data, a national real estate data aggregator. As the market continues to evolve, such data-driven insights prove invaluable for both buyers and sellers, helping them make informed decisions in the complex world of real estate.