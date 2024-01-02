Vineyard’s Annual Christmas Bird Count Reports Unprecedented Numbers

The 64th annual Christmas Bird Count on the Vineyard, a key part of a hemisphere-wide effort led by the National Audubon Society, has reported a remarkable count of over 30,000 individual birds, significantly surpassing the 19,000 birds recorded in the previous year. Experts attribute this surge to enhanced visibility and unusually warm weather in the preceding months, which may have delayed some birds’ migration southward.

Unprecedented Participation

The Vineyard’s bird count contributes to the Audubon Society’s 124-year-old tradition, a massive participation event where over 72,000 volunteers from more than 2,400 locations come together to provide essential data for an annual report. This year, the Vineyard’s count divided the Island into 13 territories, each steered by an experienced captain. Volunteers dedicated their time from before sunrise to sunset, counting birds, with local residents offering their contribution by counting the birds visiting their feeders.

Highlights of the Count

While the final numbers are still being compiled, wildlife biologist Luanne Johnson has brought attention to the identification of several rare warblers and an all-time high number of overwintering black-crowned night herons. Raptors like the American kestrel, merlin, and northern saw-whet owl have also made their appearance. Johnson emphasized the importance of providing open water and heated bird baths for the birds, particularly during the chilly winter months.

Supporting Local Biodiversity

Johnson also mentioned BiodiversityWorks’ Natural Neighbors program, an initiative aimed at enhancing local biodiversity. Such programs play a crucial role in preserving and nurturing the natural environment, providing a safe haven for migratory birds, and contributing to the overall health of the ecosystem.