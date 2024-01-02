en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Vineyard’s Annual Christmas Bird Count Reports Unprecedented Numbers

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Vineyard’s Annual Christmas Bird Count Reports Unprecedented Numbers

The 64th annual Christmas Bird Count on the Vineyard, a key part of a hemisphere-wide effort led by the National Audubon Society, has reported a remarkable count of over 30,000 individual birds, significantly surpassing the 19,000 birds recorded in the previous year. Experts attribute this surge to enhanced visibility and unusually warm weather in the preceding months, which may have delayed some birds’ migration southward.

Unprecedented Participation

The Vineyard’s bird count contributes to the Audubon Society’s 124-year-old tradition, a massive participation event where over 72,000 volunteers from more than 2,400 locations come together to provide essential data for an annual report. This year, the Vineyard’s count divided the Island into 13 territories, each steered by an experienced captain. Volunteers dedicated their time from before sunrise to sunset, counting birds, with local residents offering their contribution by counting the birds visiting their feeders.

Highlights of the Count

While the final numbers are still being compiled, wildlife biologist Luanne Johnson has brought attention to the identification of several rare warblers and an all-time high number of overwintering black-crowned night herons. Raptors like the American kestrel, merlin, and northern saw-whet owl have also made their appearance. Johnson emphasized the importance of providing open water and heated bird baths for the birds, particularly during the chilly winter months.

Supporting Local Biodiversity

Johnson also mentioned BiodiversityWorks’ Natural Neighbors program, an initiative aimed at enhancing local biodiversity. Such programs play a crucial role in preserving and nurturing the natural environment, providing a safe haven for migratory birds, and contributing to the overall health of the ecosystem.

0
United States Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director

By Muhammad Jawad

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Israel Ojoko

William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter

By Salman Khan

Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East ...
@Sports · 51 seconds
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East ...
heart comment 0
Catholic Trade Schools: An Emerging Solution to U.S. Labor Shortage

By Mazhar Abbas

Catholic Trade Schools: An Emerging Solution to U.S. Labor Shortage
Long Island Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment Following Car Crash

By Nimrah Khatoon

Long Island Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment Following Car Crash
Oakland Officer Tuan Le Fatally Shot in Line of Duty, Arrests Made

By Mazhar Abbas

Oakland Officer Tuan Le Fatally Shot in Line of Duty, Arrests Made
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons

By Salman Khan

OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
44 seconds
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
49 seconds
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
52 seconds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
54 seconds
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
1 min
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
2 mins
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
2 mins
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
2 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
2 mins
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app