Vineland Real Estate Market Shows Robust Activity with 21 Homes Sold in a Week

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
In the Vineland vicinity, the residential real estate market has witnessed robust activity, reporting a total of 21 homes sold in the preceding week. The most significant transaction was the sale of a house for $420,000, situated at 561 E. Oak Road. This property, featuring a spacious living area of 2,624 square feet, was the most costly among the recent transactions, commanding a price per square foot of $160. The sale was concluded in December, rounding off the year on a high note.

Market Overview

The average sale price among the recorded transactions stood at $286,576, indicating a healthy real estate market. The average price per square foot across all sales was $184, reflecting the diverse range of properties changing hands. The real estate activity in the area demonstrates a stable pace of property transfers, primarily occurring in December, with one deal closing in November.

Diversity in Transactions

Apart from the standout sale on E. Oak Road, several other noteworthy transactions were reported. Properties on E. Walnut Road, E. Earl Drive, Becker Drive, Cypress Drive, S. Spring Road, Golda Lane, Sandy Court, Mathew Lane, and Clover Ave also found new owners. The homes sold varied in their construction dates, spanning from 1951 to 2015, demonstrating a mix of vintage charm and modern comforts.

Price Per Square Foot Analysis

The living spaces of these homes ranged from 1,131 to 2,088 square feet, accommodating a variety of lifestyle needs. The prices per square foot for these transactions oscillated between $160 to $267. This fluctuation mirrors the diverse sizes, conditions, and locations of the properties, reinforcing that each property is unique and is valued accordingly.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

