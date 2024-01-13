Vineland Real Estate Market Shows Robust Activity with 21 Homes Sold in a Week

In the Vineland vicinity, the residential real estate market has witnessed robust activity, reporting a total of 21 homes sold in the preceding week. The most significant transaction was the sale of a house for $420,000, situated at 561 E. Oak Road. This property, featuring a spacious living area of 2,624 square feet, was the most costly among the recent transactions, commanding a price per square foot of $160. The sale was concluded in December, rounding off the year on a high note.

Market Overview

The average sale price among the recorded transactions stood at $286,576, indicating a healthy real estate market. The average price per square foot across all sales was $184, reflecting the diverse range of properties changing hands. The real estate activity in the area demonstrates a stable pace of property transfers, primarily occurring in December, with one deal closing in November.

Diversity in Transactions

Apart from the standout sale on E. Oak Road, several other noteworthy transactions were reported. Properties on E. Walnut Road, E. Earl Drive, Becker Drive, Cypress Drive, S. Spring Road, Golda Lane, Sandy Court, Mathew Lane, and Clover Ave also found new owners. The homes sold varied in their construction dates, spanning from 1951 to 2015, demonstrating a mix of vintage charm and modern comforts.

Price Per Square Foot Analysis

The living spaces of these homes ranged from 1,131 to 2,088 square feet, accommodating a variety of lifestyle needs. The prices per square foot for these transactions oscillated between $160 to $267. This fluctuation mirrors the diverse sizes, conditions, and locations of the properties, reinforcing that each property is unique and is valued accordingly.