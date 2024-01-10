Vilna Shul's Unique Commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On January 28th, the Vilna Shul in Boston observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day with an immersive gathering aimed at highlighting the power of narrative in upholding history and cultural identity. Co-hosted by Facing History and Ourselves and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, along with Boston's 3G and the American Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors, the event encompassed a gallery talk by photographer Leslie Starobinsky, a viewing of her exhibit 'Looming in the Shadows of Lodz,' and a screening of Roberta Grossman's documentary 'Who Will Write Our History?'.

Unveiling Narratives from the Past

The documentary fixates on the Oyneg Shabes Archive, a clandestine initiative steered by Emanuel Ringelblum in the Warsaw ghetto during World War II. The project was a bold endeavour to chronicle the existence of Jews, a vital historical document now part of esteemed museums like Yad Vashem and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The Power of Storytelling

Conversations during the event scrutinized the influence of the storyteller, the ramifications of others commandeering the narrative, and the deployment of storytelling as a mode of resistance. Attendees were urged to exchange their creations with people from diverse backgrounds, cultivating a sense of community and connection.

Members of Boston's Armenian and Cambodian communities also participated in the event, providing an opportunity for guests to connect historical narratives to their personal stories and legacies. The event not only commemorated a significant historical event but also served as a platform to explore the interplay of various cultural histories and shared experiences.