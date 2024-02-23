Village Presbyterian Church Marks 75 Years with Musical Homage in Kansas City

As the sun sets on a chilly winter evening, a warm glow emanates from the stained glass windows of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas City. Inside, a congregation gathers, not just in celebration of a religious milestone, but to honor a legacy woven through 75 years of music, social justice, and community service. At the heart of this celebration is Elisa Williams Bickers, the church's esteemed organist, who is preparing to deliver a solo organ recital that encapsulates the spirit and history of this venerable institution.

A Musical Tribute to History and Hope

Founded on February 13, 1949, Village Presbyterian Church has served as a beacon of faith, hope, and cultural enrichment. Its first minister, Robert Meneilly, championed civil rights and social justice, embedding these principles into the church's DNA. The 75th-anniversary celebrations are a testament to this legacy, with a series of events that underscore the church's commitment to these values. Among these, a highlight is Elisa Williams Bickers' free solo organ recital scheduled for March 1. Bickers, who has been the principal organist since 2009, has curated a program that not only pays homage to the church's rich history but also celebrates its ongoing commitment to social justice. The recital will feature works by composers such as John Weaver, Fela Sowande, and Carson Cooman, alongside a special commission by Brenda Portman, reflecting the church's diverse and inclusive ethos.

A Vibrant Cultural Landscape

The anniversary celebrations at Village Presbyterian Church are set against the backdrop of a vibrant cultural scene in Kansas City. The Kansas City Symphony, featuring pianist Joyce Yang and guest conductor Rei Hotoda, is slated to perform at Helzberg Hall from March 1 through 3, with Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 headlining the program. This musical feast is complemented by a recital from Park University's International Center for Music faculty members, violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita-Lisovskaya-Sayevich, on Feb. 29. Additionally, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is offering midweek Lenten recitals, creating a reflective space during the Lenten season. These events not only highlight Kansas City's rich musical heritage but also underscore the community's commitment to using the arts as a vehicle for social change and reflection.

Legacy and Looking Forward

The 75th anniversary of Village Presbyterian Church is more than a milestone; it's a celebration of a journey that has touched countless lives through music, social justice, and faith. Elisa Williams Bickers' recital is a bridge connecting the past with the present, inviting the community to reflect on the church's legacy while looking forward to its future contributions. As attendees gather to experience the power of music in this sacred space, they are reminded of the enduring impact of community, faith, and activism. With its strong commitment to these values, Village Presbyterian Church is poised to continue serving as a beacon of hope and cultural enrichment for years to come.