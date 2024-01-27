Villa Angela-St. Joseph Vikings Clinch Thrilling Victory Over Lake Catholic

In a display of nerve and skill, the Vikings of Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School secured a thrilling victory against Lake Catholic with a final scoreline of 81-78, marking their seventh consecutive win. The match, held on the night of January 27, was further enlivened as it coincided with the school's alumni night.

Decisive Moments

The game was characterized by crucial free throws and 3-point shots in its dying moments. Quandell Wright, a senior from VASJ, turned the tide in favor of his team with a game-saving steal of an inbounds pass, sealing the Vikings’ triumph. The victory followed a close shave 68-65 win against University the previous night, where junior Jeremiah Martin played a pivotal role by sinking two free throws.

Martin's Winning Streak

In the game against Lake Catholic, Martin once again displayed his prowess. He took to the line for eight free throws in the last minutes, five of which found their mark. His performance was instrumental in maintaining the lead for the Vikings, even as Lake Catholic's Frankie Trinetti and Aiden Webb kept the game tight with their 3-pointers.

VASJ's Team Spirit Shines

Four players from VASJ scored in double figures, a testament to the team’s resilience and disciplined play. Despite Lake Catholic’s formidable performance, including a 55% field goal rate and landing 14 3-pointers, their efforts fell short against VASJ's free throw advantage and cohesive team play.

For VASJ coach Ashen Ward, an alumnus of the school, the victory carried added significance. As he led his team to victory, he was joined by former classmates and teammates in the audience, their presence a poignant reminder of the legacy and tradition of excellence VASJ continues to uphold.