Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star' Faces Censor Challenge, Gets U/A Rating

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's much-anticipated rom-com, Family Star, has encountered a hiccup with the CBFC due to its use of profanity, leading to a U/A certificate. The decision, announced on April 2, 2024, has sparked discussions on social media about the movie's content and its suitability for family audiences. Directed by Parasuram and set for an April 5, 2024, release, the film aims to be a holiday entertainer despite the controversy.

CBFC's Stance on Profanity

When screened in Hyderabad, Family Star was subjected to scrutiny by the CBFC over its use of cuss words, particularly those in scenes set in the United States. To align the movie with family-friendly norms, officials suggested muting these words, resulting in a U/A certification. This decision underscores the board's ongoing efforts to maintain content appropriateness in Indian cinema, a move that has sometimes sparked debate among filmmakers and audiences alike.

Anticipated Impact on Box Office and Audience Reception

The certification and required edits could potentially affect the movie's reception and box office performance. With a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 43 minutes, the film's appeal as a family entertainer may be challenged by its restricted rating. However, the star power of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, coupled with their on-screen chemistry, is expected to draw audiences, keeping expectations high for its success.

Broader Implications for Indian Cinema

This incident highlights the ongoing dialogue between filmmakers and regulatory bodies regarding creative freedom and content regulation. As Indian cinema continues to evolve, striking a balance between artistic expression and cultural norms remains a contentious issue. Family Star's journey through the certification process exemplifies the challenges faced by contemporary filmmakers in navigating this landscape while attempting to appeal to diverse audiences.

Despite the obstacles, Family Star promises to be a compelling addition to the rom-com genre, offering a mix of humor, romance, and drama. Its release is eagerly awaited by fans, who are keen to see how Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur navigate their roles amidst the backdrop of this certification controversy. As the film hits theaters, it will undoubtedly spark further conversations about the role of censorship in shaping the content we see on screen.