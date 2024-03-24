Vietnamese Blockbuster 'Mai' Premieres in US, Marking Historic International Release

On March 21, 2024, Director Tran Thanh alongside his wife, singer Hari Won, celebrated the U.S. premiere of Vietnam's latest cinematic sensation, 'Mai,' a film that has quickly risen to become the nation's highest-grossing movie. This premiere, held in the United States, signifies an important milestone, marking the first instance a Vietnamese film has been simultaneously released across North America and Europe. The event was not only a gathering of the film's cast but also reunited them with prominent overseas Vietnamese artists, highlighting the global Vietnamese community's support for the film.

Record-Breaking Success and International Appeal

'Mai' has defied expectations by amassing VND520 billion ($20.98 million) in revenue and selling 6.5 million tickets within just 41 days of its domestic release, setting a new benchmark for Vietnamese cinema. Director Tran Thanh, known for his prior box office hits 'Nha Ba Nu' and 'Bo Gia,' expressed both immense joy and the pressure of living up to the audience's heightened expectations. With plans to introduce 'Mai' to Taiwanese viewers and a new comedy in the works for the 2025 Tet season, Thanh's creative journey continues to evolve, moving from dramatic narratives to exploring other genres.

Plot and Production Nuances

'Mai' delves into the life of its titular character, a massage therapist nearing her 40s, played by Phuong Anh Dao. The film explores themes of love, self-esteem, and the societal pressures faced by single mothers through Mai's relationship with Duong, a younger man portrayed by Thanh himself. Thanh's directorial approach allows for a nuanced exploration of character dynamics and societal themes, providing a platform for robust performances, especially by Dao in the lead role. This storytelling method reflects a maturation of Vietnamese cinema, focusing on character depth and relatable narratives over traditional spectacle.

Expanding Vietnamese Cinema's Global Footprint

The international release of 'Mai' is part of a broader trend of Vietnamese films seeking global audiences. Following the footsteps of Ngo Thanh Van’s 'Hai Phuong' and Ly Hai’s 'Lat Mat 4,' 'Mai’s' U.S. premiere underscores the growing appeal and recognition of Vietnamese cinema on the world stage. Tran Thanh's 'Bo Gia' previously set a precedent by becoming the first Vietnamese film to cross the $1 million revenue mark in the U.S. market, showcasing the potential for Vietnamese stories to resonate with international audiences. This trend not only elevates Vietnamese cinema but also opens doors for cultural exchange and understanding through film.

As 'Mai' makes its mark internationally, the film not only represents a significant achievement for Director Tran Thanh and the Vietnamese film industry but also signifies the burgeoning potential of Vietnamese cinema on the global stage. This moment serves as a harbinger for the increasing presence and influence of Vietnamese narratives in the international cinematic landscape, promising a future where stories from Vietnam can find universal resonance and appreciation.