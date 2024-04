Carl Grant, a Vietnam War veteran grappling with dementia, met a tragic end months after a police encounter in Birmingham escalated, resulting in him being body-slammed and paralyzed. This harrowing incident underscores a larger issue, as an investigation reveals over 1,000 fatalities linked to police using non-lethal force in the past decade.

Unraveling the Tragedy

On a seemingly ordinary day, Carl Grant ventured out to buy groceries but became <a href="https://www.