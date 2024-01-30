Vietnam and Philippines Boost Maritime Cooperation Amid South China Sea Tensions

In a landmark move, Vietnam and the Philippines have pledged to enhance cooperation between their coastguards and work towards preventing any untoward incidents in the contentious South China Sea. This agreement came to light during a state visit to Hanoi by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Maritime Cooperation: A Pillar of Relationship

Both countries penned down memoranda of understanding concerning security. This not only covers incident prevention but also fosters maritime cooperation among coastguards. This development might incite Beijing's ire, particularly if it becomes a precursor to future compromises on disputed claims. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored the significance of maritime cooperation, referring to it as the cornerstone of the relationship between Vietnam and the Philippines.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Simultaneously, Vietnam, one of the leading rice exporters, has secured deals with the Philippines, one of the top rice importers, encapsulating rice trade and agricultural cooperation. These agreements set a new stage for the bilateral relationship, opening avenues for economic collaboration alongside the enhanced maritime partnership.