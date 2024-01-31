Victoria Monét: A Grammy-Nominated Artist's Journey of Self-Acceptance

Victoria Monét, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, has laid bare her journey of self-acceptance and career progression as a bisexual artist. Her debut album 'Jaguar II' has garnered critical acclaim, with tracks like 'On My Mama' even making it to former President Obama's list of favorite songs. Her music, a testament to her talent and authenticity, has earned her seven nominations at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards. However, the journey to this point was fraught with fear and apprehension about the potential repercussions of her sexuality on her career.

The Fear of Coming Out

For Monét, revealing her bisexuality was a decision weighed down by fear. She anticipated that her career might suffer if she deviated from the 'picturesque, straight' image dominating the music industry. Expressing her sexuality, she felt, was akin to adding 'weights to her ankles' in an already uphill battle, particularly as a Black woman in the industry. She saw the late Whitney Houston, a singer rumored to be closeted bisexual, as a poignant example of this struggle.

Embracing the Truth

Despite the potential challenges, Monét chose to embrace her truth. She believed her position of less backlash for her sexuality granted her a responsibility to be honest. Her candidness is reflected in songs like 'Smoke', where she openly explores her bisexuality. Through her music, Monét communicates aspects of her identity that she finds difficult to put into words.

The Impact on Future Generations

Monét's visibility as a bisexual artist has far-reaching implications. By openly expressing her sexuality, she is paving the way for future generations of queer artists. Her courage to embrace her truth, despite societal expectations and pressures, is an empowering narrative that resonates with many. As she readies herself for the live event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the 2024 Grammy Awards promise to be a significant milestone in her career.