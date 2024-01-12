en English
Victor, New York Sets the Stage for New Highway Facility

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Victor, New York Sets the Stage for New Highway Facility

Victor, New York, a town known for its robust civic infrastructure, is set to strengthen its commitment to public service with the announcement of a new highway facility project. Jack Marren, the town supervisor, has disclosed the town’s plan to purchase an 11.9-acre parcel of land on Brace Road for an ambitious sum of $1 million. This land acquisition is part of a broader strategy to enhance the town’s transportation facilities and boost local development.

Strategic Land Acquisition

The land in question is strategically located near existing town assets, including a municipal park and the sewer headquarters. The town has the right of first refusal on an additional 11-acre plot adjacent to the proposed site. This is in addition to 25 acres already owned by the town in the vicinity, providing a significant buffer for future expansion. It’s clear that the town’s leadership is thinking ahead, anticipating the town’s growth and infrastructural needs.

Addressing Valuation Concerns

A point of contention in this deal is the assessed value of the land, which stands at $300,000, significantly lower than the purchase price of $1 million. However, upon running an appraisal process, the town determined a fair market price of $850,000, indicating a potential reason behind the higher purchase cost. Marren has been transparent about this discrepancy, highlighting the importance of long-term strategic vision over short-term financial calculations.

Awaiting Public Opinion

Despite the strategic rationale behind the proposed purchase, there has been an opposition campaign targeting the transaction. The town’s leadership is aware of this and has scheduled a crucial meeting for January 16. This date falls within a 30-day period when a verified petition could potentially force the issue to a referendum. This system allows the town’s residents to have their say on the purchase plans, ensuring that the democratic process is upheld. As the date approaches, the town waits with bated breath to see if their vision for future development will be supported or challenged by their constituents.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

