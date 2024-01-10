en English
Aviation

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Flight Diverted Due to Stormy Weather

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Flight Diverted Due to Stormy Weather

Vice President Kamala Harris’ return trip from Georgia took an unexpected turn when her aircraft, Air Force 2, was diverted to Dulles International Airport instead of its intended destination, Joint Base Andrews. The diversion was forced by stormy weather conditions in the nation’s capital, specifically a wind shear — a sudden change in wind speed or direction over a short distance — encountered during the flight.

Wind Shear – A Potential Hazard

Defined by the Bureau of Meteorology, wind shear involves crucial changes in wind direction and/or speed over a certain distance. It poses a significant risk to aircraft during takeoff and landing due to the potential for abrupt displacement from the intended flight path. The swift and unpredictable nature of wind shear can make it particularly hazardous for aviation.

A Safe Landing Despite Weather Challenges

Despite the inclement weather and the wind shear, Air Force 2 managed to land safely at Dulles International Airport. There were no reported injuries from the incident, ensuring that all on board, including Vice President Harris, were safe. Notably, this event shows the importance of quick decision-making and flexibility in aviation, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

Press Secretary Confirms Safe Arrival

Kirsten Allen, the press secretary for Vice President Harris, confirmed the incident and the safe arrival of the aircraft at Dulles. The Vice President was returning from a trip to Georgia where she met with community leaders on protecting voting rights — marking her 10th visit to the state since assuming office. Post the diversion, Vice President Harris is now safely at home.

Aviation United States Weather
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

