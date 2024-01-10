en English
Travel & Tourism

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Flight Diverted Due to Severe Weather

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Flight Diverted Due to Severe Weather

In an unexpected turn of events, Vice President Kamala Harris was met with an unforeseen hurdle on her return journey to Washington D.C. from Georgia on a Tuesday night. Her aircraft, Air Force Two, was forced into an unscheduled landing at Dulles International Airport due to the unpredictability of severe stormy weather.

Encounter with Wind Shear

The diversion was instigated by a dangerous meteorological event known as wind shear. This phenomenon involves sudden shifts in wind speed or direction, posing a significant risk during aircraft takeoffs and landings. The National Weather Service pointed to heavy rains and high winds engulfing a large part of the East Coast as the root cause of this complication. Despite the challenging circumstances, all passengers aboard Air Force Two, including Vice President Harris, landed safely and unharmed at Dulles.

Crucial Visit to Georgia

Prior to this incident, Vice President Harris was engaged in a series of pivotal political engagements in Atlanta, Georgia. The trip marked her 10th visit to the state since assuming office. Her itinerary involved a speaking event centered on the importance of voting rights. She also participated in a roundtable discussion with local community leaders, addressing critical issues such as gerrymandering, the integrity of elections, and the recent attacks on election poll workers.

Georgia: A Key State in Voting Rights

Harris underscored Georgia as a consequential state in the fight to safeguard voting rights. The Vice President’s press secretary confirmed the safe landing of Air Force Two at Dulles, reassuring that everyone on board was safe after the unplanned diversion.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

