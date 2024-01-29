Vicarious Surgical Appoints Industry Veteran Randy Clark as New President

Vicarious Surgical, well-known for its ground-breaking medical technologies and traded under the ticker RBOT on the New York Stock Exchange, has ushered in a pivotal leadership change. Effective today, January 29, 2024, industry expert Randy Clark has assumed his role as the new President of the company.

Randy Clark: A Wealth of Experience

Randy Clark is no stranger to the medical device industry. With over two decades of experience under his belt, he is poised to be a driving force in the company's quest for future success. Clark's role will be instrumental in overseeing core business functions and aligning the company's focus on long-term needs and objectives. His distinguished career includes a stint as the Global President of the Health Solutions Business Unit at Flex Ltd, among other roles at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. Clark's academic credentials are equally impressive, boasting a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, a Master of Business Administration degree, and completion of the Advanced Management program at Harvard Business School.

Reporting and Responsibilities

As President, Clark will report directly to CEO Adam Sachs. His purview will include product development, operations, commercial strategy, clinical, regulatory and quality affairs, and human resources. This strategic appointment comes in the wake of Vicarious Surgical's preparation for its next growth phase following the anticipated finalization of the Vicarious Surgical Version 1.0 System.

Third-Quarter Results and Stock Rating

In tandem with this leadership update, Vicarious Surgical has also made available its third-quarter results for 2023, including an earnings call presentation and a transcript of the Q3 2023 earnings call. Canaccord, a reputed financial services firm, recently downgraded Vicarious Surgical's stock rating to a 'hold' status due to delays in timelines. Seeking Alpha, a leading investment service, has provided a Quant Rating on Vicarious Surgical. Additionally, historical earnings data for the company remain accessible to the public.