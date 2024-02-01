VIAVI Solutions Reports Increased Revenue in Q2 Fiscal 2024 Amid Strong Product Demand

VIAVI Solutions Inc., a global titan in network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions, has unveiled its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending December 30, 2023. The company recorded a net revenue of $254.5 million, a GAAP net income of $10.7 million, or $0.05 per share, and a Non-GAAP net income of $23.7 million, or $0.11 per share. This financial performance indicates an upswing from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 but a downturn when compared to the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Driving Factors Behind Financial Performance

The positive shift in revenue was attributed to a surge in demand for VIAVI's products, especially in the 400G/800G Fiber, Mil/Aero, and SE segments, which also played a significant role in the earnings per share exceeding the high end of company guidance.

CEO's Perspective and Future Outlook

Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and CEO, conveyed optimism for the future, anticipating that the robust demand in these segments would counterbalance weak service provider spending. Looking ahead, VIAVI has shared its third-quarter fiscal 2024 projections, forecasting a net revenue between $245 million to $253 million and a non-GAAP EPS ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The company also acknowledged the challenge of reconciling GAAP net income per share to non-GAAP EPS due to the complexity in predicting certain items.

Conference Call and Future Considerations

A conference call to deliberate on these results is slated for February 1, 2024. VIAVI shed light on its prominent position in light management technologies and its significant contributions across various industries. The company also issued forward-looking statements about future financial performance, market trends, and potential risks and uncertainties that could influence these projections. VIAVI made it clear that all financial results are preliminary until the filing of the Form 10-Q. It also recognized various factors that could affect future financial performance, including market conditions, supply chain limitations, and global events like military conflicts and pandemics.