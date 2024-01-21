Viatris Donates Laboratory Equipment Worth INR 1.3 Crore to Andhra University

Andhra University, a highly regarded Indian institution, has received a generous donation of laboratory equipment from Viatris, a globally recognized pharmaceutical company based in the United States. The contribution, valued at approximately 1.3 crore Indian Rupees, is set to benefit several departments within the university, including chemistry, pharmacy, and the Central Instrumentation Lab, aptly named 'Element.'

Details of the Donation

Among the equipment donated are High-Performance Liquid Chromatography systems (HPLCs), spectrophotometers, chambers for controlling humidity and temperature, electronic analytical balances, centrifuges, a polarimeter, a refractometer, and water purification systems. Each of these devices plays a crucial role in various scientific research and educational endeavors, underscoring the significance of this donation.

The Facilitators

Deva Puranam, an alumnus of Andhra University who currently serves as the head of Global Quality Investigations and Regulatory Communications at Viatris, played an instrumental role in facilitating this donation. In collaboration with him was Michelle Dominica, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Head of Viatris India, who also contributed significantly to making this donation happen.

University Acknowledges the Contribution

The university publicly acknowledged the generous contribution through a press release issued on Sunday. The donation is expected to considerably enhance the research capabilities of the university and provide students with hands-on experience using state-of-the-art equipment.