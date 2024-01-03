Viasat Awarded Multi-domain Contract by USAF: A Leap in Military Technology Integration

Viasat, a global communications company, has been awarded a significant contract by the United States Air Force (USAF). The multi-award contract, with a ceiling value of $900 million, tasks Viasat with the prototyping, testing, and integration of systems, hardware, software, and cybersecurity solutions. The services rendered will span across Viasat’s Ka-band, S-band, and L-band networks, marking a significant leap in the integration of satellite services into military operations.

Transition of Technology to Operational Forces

The contract, encompassing an initial term of five years with an option for a five-year extension, is set to expedite the transition of new technologies to operational forces. Viasat’s expertise in Development Planning, Systems Development, and Synthetic Environment Development was pivotal in securing the contract. These categories encapsulate the transition of technology from lab to operational use, integration and testing of systems in operational environments, and the creation of digital twins for assessments.

Resilient Communications and Rapid Technological Transitions

Susan Miller, President of Viasat Government, underscored the importance of resilient communications and the need for swift transitions of technology to operational use. The USAF’s use of an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract format is indicative of the desire for flexibility and efficiency in accessing and integrating technologies. Viasat’s pivotal role in this contract serves as a bridge between technological advancements and their practical applications in military operations.

The Impact of Recent Acquisitions

The contract comes in the wake of Viasat’s recent acquisition of Inmarsat, a move that has broadened its satellite fleet and capabilities, including the provision of satellite services across multiple bands. This development further cements Viasat’s role in the advancement of national security capabilities and highlights a growing reliance on private sector innovation in this sphere.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC/XA) will oversee the architecture and integration of these technologies, underscoring the critical nature of this initiative to the future of military operations.