Viamericas Ties Up with 24Xoro to Expand Remittance Services in Mexico

Viamericas Corporation, an international remittance company, has teamed up with 24Xoro, broadening the options available for remittance recipients in Mexico. This alliance brings a wealth of choice to Viamericas' customers, offering an expanded range of locations and methods for Mexican recipients to receive money sent from the United States.

Advertisment

Enhancing Accessibility and Security

The collaboration harnesses 24Xoro's network, enabling recipients to track their transactions in real-time. This feature bolsters the security and convenience of the remittance process, addressing key concerns in the transfer of funds across international borders. 24Xoro's extensive network comprises over 70 paying agents and a payment network of more than 4,000 cash pick-up locations across Mexico. Additionally, it offers the possibility of direct deposit to any bank account in Mexico, operating around the clock.

Aiming to Improve Economic Conditions

Advertisment

The partnership's goal extends beyond merely facilitating financial transactions. It seeks to support migrant workers from the U.S., enabling them to provide financial assistance to their families in Mexico. According to Nicolás Noriega, CEO of 24Xoro, the joint effort is aimed at promoting economic development and improving living conditions for families in both countries.

Upholding Regulatory Compliance

Both Viamericas and 24Xoro are dedicated to ensuring their operations align with fraud laws and regulations. This commitment is aimed at preventing the misuse of their platforms and upholding the integrity and trustworthiness of their services. Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas, emphasizes that the integration with 24Xoro is a strategic move to expand accessibility and enhance the overall experience for Mexican recipients of remittances.