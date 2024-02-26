Via Agency Elevates Scott MacLeod to President, Embarks on Bold Expansion in Portland, Maine

In the heart of Portland, Maine, where the historic 1888 Baxter Library building stands as a testament to the city's rich past, a new chapter is unfolding that marks a significant shift in the landscape of advertising and marketing. The Via Agency, a beacon of creativity nestled within this iconic structure, has announced the promotion of its long-serving head of planning, Scott MacLeod, to the role of president. This strategic move, the first presidency since Leeann Leahy transitioned to CEO in 2012, signals the agency's ambitious drive toward growth and adaptation in an ever-evolving industry.

A Vision for Expansion and Innovation

Under MacLeod's leadership, Via is setting its sights on expanding its four key specialty practices: media and effectiveness, social, emerging technology, and brand consulting. This expansion is not just about scaling up; it's a deliberate strategy to navigate the shifting sands from traditional Agency of Record (AOR) relationships to more dynamic, project-based engagements. By broadening the spectrum of entry points for potential clients, Via aims to attract a diverse clientele, fostering innovation and creating new products that resonate with the markets of today and tomorrow.

The integration of these practices underlines the agency's commitment to blending media with creativity, tying social strategy to business objectives, leveraging brands as organizational engines, and closing the readiness gap in emerging technologies. It's a holistic approach that positions Via at the forefront of industry trends, offering companies a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace.

Enhancing Workplace Culture and Client Satisfaction

One of the most noteworthy initiatives under MacLeod's tenure has been the implementation of a four-day workweek, following a successful pilot program. This bold move, aimed at boosting employee creativity and satisfaction, has also garnered positive feedback from clients. It reflects a forward-thinking approach to work-life balance that is increasingly becoming a differentiator for companies seeking to attract and retain top talent. Via's emphasis on in-person collaboration, within the unique setting of the Baxter Library building, further showcases its commitment to fostering a creative and productive work environment.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Future Success

As Via embarks on this new phase of growth, the challenges of adapting to a rapidly changing industry landscape loom large. Yet, with MacLeod at the helm, the agency is poised to navigate these waters with agility and vision. The focus on expanding service offerings and specializing in key practices is a testament to Via's proactive approach to staying ahead of industry shifts. By valuing creativity, innovation, and a holistic approach to client engagement, Via is not just responding to changes; it's setting the pace for the future of advertising and marketing.

In an era where the boundaries between technology, media, and creativity are increasingly blurred, Via's strategic pivot under Scott MacLeod's leadership represents a bold step forward.