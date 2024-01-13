en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

VHP of America Amplifies Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration with Over 40 Billboards

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
VHP of America Amplifies Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration with Over 40 Billboards

In a show of global support and celebration for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America has launched a significant campaign. Over 40 billboards have been placed across the United States, exhibiting the diaspora’s efforts to connect with their cultural roots and participate in significant religious activities happening in their homeland.

Infusing Divine Life

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, set to take place on January 22, 2024, marks a crucial phase in the construction of the Ram Mandir. This ritualistic consecration signifies the infusion of divine life into a deity’s idol, making it sacred for worship. The event serves as a cornerstone in the broader Ram Mandir project, which has stirred considerable interest and significance within the global Hindu community.

Historically Contentious Site

The temple is being built on a site that is historically contentious and carries immense religious connotations. Its construction is a testament to years of struggle and debate, making the Pran Pratishtha ceremony a momentous occasion for believers.

Diaspora’s Connection to Cultural Roots

The display of billboards by the VHP of America mirrors the diaspora’s efforts to connect with their cultural roots. Despite the geographical distance, the Indian community in America shows its solidarity and interest in pivotal religious events taking place in their homeland. This campaign also reflects the global interest and support for the Ram Mandir project, accentuating its significance beyond India’s borders.

Leading the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is India’s Prime Minister Modi, undertaking a special 11-day ritual ahead of the inauguration. His emotional messages and call for blessings resonate with the Indian diaspora, further strengthening the bond between the homeland and its global community.

0
India United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Enthusiastic About Her Role in Upcoming Series 'Indian Police Force'
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared her enthusiasm for her upcoming role in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’. The actress, known for her versatile acting skills and charismatic screen presence, is set to portray a police officer in the series. As she gears up for this highly anticipated series, Shilpa Shetty Kundra conveyed her
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Enthusiastic About Her Role in Upcoming Series 'Indian Police Force'
GRSE Launches 'Dheu', a Next-Gen Electric Ferry, in West Bengal
7 mins ago
GRSE Launches 'Dheu', a Next-Gen Electric Ferry, in West Bengal
Bhanuben Solanki: A Story of Devotion and Honor at Ayodhya
7 mins ago
Bhanuben Solanki: A Story of Devotion and Honor at Ayodhya
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
3 mins ago
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
3 mins ago
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
Jalandhar's Strategic Plan to Curb Traffic and Support Street Vendors
7 mins ago
Jalandhar's Strategic Plan to Curb Traffic and Support Street Vendors
Latest Headlines
World News
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
16 seconds
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
37 seconds
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
2 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
2 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
2 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
3 mins
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
3 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
5 mins
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
2024 International Art Auctions: A Collision of Luxury and Controversy
5 mins
2024 International Art Auctions: A Collision of Luxury and Controversy
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app