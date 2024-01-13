VHP of America Amplifies Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration with Over 40 Billboards

In a show of global support and celebration for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America has launched a significant campaign. Over 40 billboards have been placed across the United States, exhibiting the diaspora’s efforts to connect with their cultural roots and participate in significant religious activities happening in their homeland.

Infusing Divine Life

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, set to take place on January 22, 2024, marks a crucial phase in the construction of the Ram Mandir. This ritualistic consecration signifies the infusion of divine life into a deity’s idol, making it sacred for worship. The event serves as a cornerstone in the broader Ram Mandir project, which has stirred considerable interest and significance within the global Hindu community.

Historically Contentious Site

The temple is being built on a site that is historically contentious and carries immense religious connotations. Its construction is a testament to years of struggle and debate, making the Pran Pratishtha ceremony a momentous occasion for believers.

Diaspora’s Connection to Cultural Roots

The display of billboards by the VHP of America mirrors the diaspora’s efforts to connect with their cultural roots. Despite the geographical distance, the Indian community in America shows its solidarity and interest in pivotal religious events taking place in their homeland. This campaign also reflects the global interest and support for the Ram Mandir project, accentuating its significance beyond India’s borders.

Leading the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is India’s Prime Minister Modi, undertaking a special 11-day ritual ahead of the inauguration. His emotional messages and call for blessings resonate with the Indian diaspora, further strengthening the bond between the homeland and its global community.