Veterans Walk U.S. Route 1 to Combat Veteran Suicides

In a recent act of solidarity and commitment, nine military veterans embarked on a journey along U.S. Route 1 in South Carolina. The aim? To raise awareness and funds to tackle the growing issue of veteran suicides. This determined group, consisting of three Green Berets, two Navy SEALs, two generals, and former Air Force members, walked from November 8-11, 2023, braving the elements for a cause that hits close to home.

Advertisment

A Pioneering Fundraising Effort

Among the group were two Green Berets, Lowell Koppert and Chris Cathers, who managed to raise a significant sum of $8,554.76. This money was generously donated to the Aiken-Barnwell Recovery Foundation, an organization that focuses on supporting mental health for veterans and others grappling with similar challenges. This donation is a step towards addressing the alarming statistic reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2022: nearly 17 veteran suicides occur per day, a testament to the mental health crisis that veterans often face due to their exposure to combat and high-stress situations.

Local Impact and the Way Forward

Advertisment

The walking event had set a lofty goal of raising $50,000 to combat these pressing issues, with Koppert expressing a fervent desire to make a significant local impact. This impact, he hoped, would be realized through a targeted allocation of $10,000 specifically for mental health in Aiken County. The Brothers Keeper Veteran Foundation and 56 Brave, a clothing line, were instrumental in the fundraising efforts, reinforcing the importance of community and collective action in addressing veteran suicides.

Collaborative Mental Health Support

The Aiken-Barnwell Recovery Foundation collaborates with the Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center to meet the needs of those in treatment, including veterans, first responders, and other community members. The foundation ensures that individuals are not impeded from obtaining necessary services or assistance due to financial constraints, reflecting a commitment to accessibility and inclusivity in mental health care. As Koppert emphasized, it is crucial to continue raising funds to create a 'nest egg' for unforeseen future needs, highlighting the need for sustained action and vigilance in combating veteran suicides.