Veterans Day 2024: Honoring the Brave and the History Behind the Observance

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Veterans Day 2024: Honoring the Brave and the History Behind the Observance

As the crisp autumn leaves of November start falling, the United States gears up to honor its war veterans. This year, Veterans Day, originally christened ‘Armistice Day,’ will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11, with official observances taking place on Friday, November 10. This shift is due to the holiday falling on a weekend. A day of solemn remembrance and heartfelt gratitude, Veterans Day holds a unique place in the American calendar and psyche, honoring those who have served in the military and paid the price for freedom.

The Birth of Armistice Day

The roots of Veterans Day can be traced back to the end of World War I, one of the deadliest conflicts in human history. The armistice that signaled the cessation of hostilities took effect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. This historic moment led to Congress declaring November 11 as an annual national holiday in 1926, marking the end of ‘the war to end all wars.’ However, Armistice Day was primarily dedicated to honoring the veterans of World War I.

From Armistice Day to Veterans Day

The transformation from Armistice Day to Veterans Day transpired in the heartland of America, in Emporia, Kansas. Alvin J. King, a local shoe store owner and World War II veteran, proposed the idea of renaming Armistice Day to Veterans Day. His rationale was simple yet profound – to honor all military veterans, not just those who served in the Great War. With the backing of local officials and veteran service organizations, King’s initiative gained momentum, culminating in President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially renaming the holiday as Veterans Day in 1954.

The Date Controversy and Resolution

The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 stirred the waters, moving Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. This decision met with resistance as most states continued to celebrate Veterans Day on November 11. The outcry led President Gerald Ford to sign a law in 1975 returning the observance to its original date, regardless of the day of the week. The law also included a provision for observing Veterans Day on the adjacent Friday or Monday if it falls on a weekend. Notably, this law only affects state and federal employees as private businesses are not mandated to give their employees the day off.

As Veterans Day 2024 approaches, marked on calendars and in hearts, banks and public offices prepare to close their doors in honor of those who have served. This holiday, steeped in history and respect, continues its tradition of honoring the brave men and women who have donned the uniform, serving as a timely reminder of the cost of freedom.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

